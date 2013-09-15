Since 1987 the Print Shop Cromwell is the proud publisher of the well-known local community paper, Cromwell Bulletin.

Are you having a Garage Sale, or have you got a house for rent, or a fridge or a car for sale? Let the people of Cromwell know and run a classified advertisement.

Every Thursday of every week over the past 23 years an ever expanding circulation of the Cromwell Bulletin is published and hand delivered directly to ALL the homes and businesses in the Cromwell town and rural districts. In addition the Bulletin is available for collection from local supermarkets, dairies, shops, cafes, service stations and motels in Cromwell, and outlets in Frankton, Wanaka, Alexandra & Omakau. Every month visitors from all corners of the world check out the on-line edition of The Cromwell Bulletin.

The Cromwell Bulletin is an advertiser-sponsored publication and free to the 3-5000 readers.

